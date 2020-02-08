Arts center hosting ‘A Celebration of Love’

The Darien Arts Center is hosting A Celebration of Love for the Arts, a new production from East Coast Contemporary Ballet on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The Darien Arts Center is hosting A Celebration of Love for the Arts, a new production from East Coast Contemporary Ballet on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. ECCB presents ballets that push the physical and artistic boundaries of contemporary dance, seeking to reach a diverse audience and to fill a void as a continually active and innovative contemporary ballet company, an announcement said. The evening of contemporary dance will feature four original works produced by the groundbreaking nonprofit, it said. A wine reception and meet and greet will follow the performance.

Tickets ($35) are available at darienarts.org. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road. If questions, call 203-655-8683. Lead sponsors of the DAC are Baywater Properties, DR Bank and Stamford Ford Lincoln.