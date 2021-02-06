Art contest emphasizes awareness on children's mental health

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Office of the Child Advocate is co-sponsoring a “Magnify Voices Expressive Arts" contest for children to highlight the need to improve New Hampshire's children's mental health system.

Children in fifth through 12th grades may submit creative expressions of their experience or observations of mental health in New Hampshire. Options include a short film up to 2 minutes; an essay or poem up to 1,000 words; or a design in another medium of expression such as a painting, song, or sculpture.