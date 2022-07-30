Arrest of prominent Guatemalan journalist draws condemnation SONIA PÉREZ D., Associated Press July 30, 2022 Updated: July 30, 2022 3:46 p.m.
1 of9 Journalists gather outside a court in protest against the detention of award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora, who was arrested the day before, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Politicians, anti-corruption activists and civic groups condemned the Guatemalan government’s decision to arrest the investigative journalist, who heads the newspaper El Periodico, which specializes in uncovering corruption. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A prominent Guatemalan newspaper editor who has overseen investigations into corruption has been arrested, prompting denunciations Saturday by politicians, anticorruption activists and civic groups.
Prosecution agents arrested José Ruben Zamora Marroquín at his home on Friday night, searching his home, seizing telephones and accusing him of money laundering. Zamora Marroquín is a prize-winning journalist who heads the newspaper El Periodico.
