Arrest made in fatal February crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An arrest has been made in a February crash that left a young woman dead, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The crash happened late the night of Feb. 15 when two vehicles headed in opposite directions collided, killing one driver, 20-year-old Morgan Rodgers of Lincoln. The other driver was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, Jeffrey Woutzke, 34, of Auburn, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with felony motor vehicle homicide and possession of a controlled substance, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators say Woutzke was under the influence of an undisclosed drug and driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the head-on crash.

Officials said a search warrant conducted on Woutzke's vehicle turned up of 3.6 grams of the unnamed controlled substance.