SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck who Utah police say caused a vehicle crash last weekend that killed a newlywed bride who was still in her purple wedding dress has been arrested, a TV station reported.

The bride, Angelica Jimenez Dhondup, 26, was on her way to a party hours after her wedding in car driven by a cousin when the pickup truck crashed into it head-on early Saturday morning, KSL-TV reported, citing the Utah Department of Public Safety.