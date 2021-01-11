Army leaders fighting distrust from soldiers at Fort Hood ACACIA CORONADO and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 7:03 p.m.
1 of8 Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston, center, gets feedback from soldiers about their concerns at Fort Hood, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Following more than two dozen soldier deaths in 2020, including multiple homicides, the U.S. Army Base is facing an issue of distrust among soldiers. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The skepticism in the rooms was palpable when U.S. Army leaders met with soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in recent days, to check in on the embattled base, which has been stricken with violence and eroded morale over the past year.
There were nervous looks, shakily raised hands and questions about whether any changes for the good might just disappear in a few months.
ACACIA CORONADO and LOLITA C. BALDOR