Armenia votes in election triggered by war defeat June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 12:24 a.m.
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenians are voting Sunday in a national election after months of tensions over last year's defeat in fighting against Azerbaijan over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The snap parliamentary election was called by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a bid to resolve public anger over the peace deal he signed in November that triggered months of protests demanding his resignation. He stepped down from the premiership as required by law to allow the election to take place but remains the country's leader.