Arkansas reports 824 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday reported 824 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and seven more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said at least 39,447 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus so far. The state said at least 6,674 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people in the state who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has risen to 408. The number of people hospitalized increased by nine to 489.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.