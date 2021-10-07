Skip to main content
News

Arkansas redistrict map splitting Pulaski County approved

ANDREW DeMILLOAssociated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday sent the governor a congressional redistricting plan that critics say weakens the influence of minority voters in the Little Rock area by splitting the state's most populous county among three U.S. House districts.

The measure splits portions of Pulaski County, a heavily Democratic county that includes Little Rock, between the 1st, 2nd and 4th congressional districts. The county is currently in the 2nd District, which Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to flip in recent years.

Republicans hold all four of the state's U.S. House seats and a majority of both chambers of the state Legislature.

Democrats have criticized the plan for moving some predominantly Black and Hispanic precincts out of the 2nd District and accused Republicans of trying make a GOP district even redder.

Supporters of the plan say splitting Pulaski County makes sense given sense the county's location in the middle of the state. They also say it helps limits the number of counties split up.

In the proposal, Sebastian County in west Arkansas is the only other county divided between districts. The state's current map splits five counties.

The Senate approved the bill on a 21-12 vote, while the House approved an identical measure 53-35.