Arkansas lawmakers urge schools to use funds for bonuses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday took back the authority they gave for the state to distribute about $460 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds to school districts, saying they want schools to use the money for teacher and staff bonuses.
The move faced opposition from Democrats who said it was an effort to avoid considering raising teacher salaries while the state sits on a $1.6 million surplus. It was also criticized by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said lawmakers didn't have authority to take such a step.