Arkansas lawmaker's ability to participate remotely halted

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker who was censured this month for cursing at a colleague temporarily lost her ability to participate remotely Thursday after a heated argument with the lieutenant governor during a debate.
The Arkansas Senate voted to end remote participation by members for Thursday afternoon after the contentious exchange between Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers. Flowers, who has diabetes, is the only member of the 35-member Senate who participates remotely because of concerns about coronavirus.