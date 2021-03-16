Arkansas expands vaccine eligibility to another 1M people

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday made the coronavirus vaccine available to 1 million more people, expanding its eligibility to a wide swath of people that includes food service workers, prisoners and people with certain health conditions.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state was opening up the 1C phase of its vaccination plan, citing President Joe Biden's goal to have all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Arkansas had previously made the vaccine available to people at least 65 years old and several other groups that included teachers and health care workers.