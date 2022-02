LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said it won't dismiss a challenge to four new voting restrictions passed by the Legislature last year.

Justices rejected arguments by attorneys for Secretary of State John Thurston that he was immune from the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, Arkansas United and five voters over the restrictions. The court upheld a Pulaski County judge's decision to reject Thurston's request for a dismissal.