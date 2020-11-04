Arizona virus cases surpass 250,000; over 1K in hospitals

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's total known coronavirus case count surpassed 250,000 Wednesday and state health officials reported more than 1,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized for the first time in months.

The Department of Health Services reported 814 additional cases and 39 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 250,633 cases and 6,059 deaths.

Hospitalizations statewide reached 1,065 on Tuesday, the department reported on its coronavirus dashboard.

The last time the dashboard reported COVID-related hospitalizations in Arizona exceeding 1,000 was in late August when the state was recovering from being a national hot spot in June and July.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped to the high 400s in September before beginning to gradually inch upward through October.

State's health director Dr. Cara Christ has warned of a rise in coronavirus infections due to family and other social gatherings — particularly during Thanksgiving.

Christ and Gov. Doug Ducey have urged Arizonans to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than publicly reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The rolling seven-day averages for daily new cases, daily deaths and Arizona's test positivity also have increased in the past two weeks according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 886 on Oct. 20 to 1,385 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 10 to 18 and the positivity rolling average grew from 9.4% to 12.3%.

In another development, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to rescind the county's COVID-19 emergency declared by the board's chairwoman.

The county's enforcement of virus safety measures required at local businesses, such as restaurants, will continue under an executive order by Ducey, The Miner reported.

“We should be extremely clear,” Supervisor Gary Watson said of Monday's vote. “That doesn’t change any enforcement.”

Chairwoman Jean Bishop voted to rescind the declaration she made under a board vote in March to grant her emergency powers, Today's News-Herald reported.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen when we passed the county’s state of emergency earlier this year," Bishop said. “It’s nice to have it if we need it, but we didn’t need it.”

Bishop said the order has only fueled confusion as to what the county requires.

“The governor and his health department, and his advisors say his emergency orders are still necessary," Bishop said. “And now the numbers are climbing back up not just globally, but nationally.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.