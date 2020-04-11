Arizona's big cities limit use of parks over Easter weekend

Arizona's two most populous cities are imposing restrictions on use of their parks over the Easter weekend as they try to combat further spread of the coronavirus.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department said parks remain open for walking but that facilities such as restrooms and parking lots will be closed over the weekend and that picnicking and grilling will be prohibited.

The department said the Saturday and Sunday of the Easter weekend are traditionally the two busiest days of activity in city parks as families and other groups gather to celebrate.

Tucson officials said the public should engage in social distancing and refrain from large gatherings in general in public spaces such as parks.

Tucson police and park personnel will patrol to ensure compliance with closures of ramadas, playground equipment and other park amenities because of the outbreak.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.