PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 769 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations crept upward.

The latest figures raised the state's pandemic totals to 894,875 cases and 17,936 deaths, according to the Department of Health Service's dashboard.

The dashboard reported 599 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, the most since 600 were reported June 8, according to the dashboard.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 422.9 on June 14 to 510.4 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 11.3 to 12.2 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

According to the state's dashboard, over 6.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.5% of the state’s population — receiving at least one shot.

Over 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.