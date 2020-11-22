Arizona reports 4,331 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona reported 4,331 new COVID-19 cases Sunday with seven additional deaths, pushing the state’s totals to 299,665 cases and 6,464 deaths since the pandemic started.

It’s the third time in the last four days that Arizona has reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases — with 4,123 on Thursday, 4,471 on Friday and 3,638 on Saturday.

Previously, the state last topped 4,000 new cases in July during a summer surge that made the state a national hot spot after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed business closings and stay-home restrictions.

Arizona’s outbreak lessened in August and September after local governments implemented masking mandates and Ducey instituted restrictions on some businesses.

The virus surged again last month and into this month.

State and public health officials cite school and business reopenings and public weariness with anti-virus precautions.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recommended holding Thanksgiving celebrations outside along with masks, social distancing and staying home if sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

