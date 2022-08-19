Arizona judge to hear state request to enforce abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge will hear arguments Friday on the state's request to allow prosecutors to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years under a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court ruling,
Abortion-rights advocates are fighting the request from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of the ban on abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. That law was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912 and blocked following the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion.