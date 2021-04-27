Arizona governor signs abortion ban for genetic issues BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 8:06 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill that bans the procedure if the woman is seeking it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. Doctors who perform an abortion solely because the child has a survivable genetic issue can face felony charges. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A number of Arizona reproductive rights groups march to deliver a petition to Gov. Doug Ducey to veto SB 1457, the latest abortion bill passed by the state legislature last week, at the Arizona Capitol Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Murphy Bannerman, of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, speaks at a news conference as number Arizona reproductive health, rights, and justice advocates protest prior to delivering a petition to Gov. Doug Ducey to veto SB 1457, the latest abortion bill passed by the state legislature last week, at the Arizona Capitol Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A number of Arizona reproductive health, rights, and justice advocates protest prior to delivering a petition to Gov. Doug Ducey to veto SB 1457, the latest abortion bill passed by the state legislature last week, at the Arizona Capitol Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill that bans the procedure if the woman is seeking it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.
Doctors who perform an abortion solely because the child has a survivable genetic issue can face felony charges. The proposal also contains a raft of other provisions sought by abortion opponents.