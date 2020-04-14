Arizona deaths from coronavirus outbreak up by 9 to 131

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise with state reporting 131 death as of Tuesday, up by nine in a day..

The number of confirmed cases reported by the state Department of Health Services on its coronavirus website rose to over 3,800 as of Tuesday, up from over 3,700 on Monday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In another development, Mesa would keep its libraries, art center, museums and parks and recreation facilities closed through September under a recommendation of the city manager, the Arizona Republic reported.

City Manager Chris Brady recommended to the City Council that the departments running those facilities remain closed through at least Oct. 1 primarily to save money but also for public health reasons.

Mesa is Arizona's third most populous city.