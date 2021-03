PHOENIX (AP) — Maj. Gen.. Michael T. McGuire, adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard, plans to retire on April 10, capping a 34-year military career that included helping direct the state's response to the pandemic.

McGuire, the state's top military officer since 2013, had planned to retire last year but stayed on because of the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey's office said Friday in a statement.