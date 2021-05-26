Arizona House rejects ID requirement for mail ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have required voters to include identification with their mail-in ballots, a defeat for Republicans looking to impose more restrictive voting procedures.
The bill was one of the most contentious of the dozens of voting rights bills that Arizona Republicans introduced following former President Donald Trump's narrow loss in the longtime GOP stronghold. Influential business leaders, including the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, publicly urged lawmakers to reject it.