Arizona House approves business property tax cut

PHOENIX (AP) — It took a lengthy filibuster on the Arizona House floor while Republican backers of a big business property tax break leaned on a fellow GOP lawmaker to switch her vote to yes, but the tax cut is close to heading to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his certain signature.
Wednesday's party-line 31-28 victory for Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard's bill came after he teamed up with House GOP leaders on the House floor to pressure Rep. Brenda Barton to change her vote. A minor House amendment means a second Senate vote is needed before it goes to Ducey's desk.