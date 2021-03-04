Arizona House OKs gambling bill amid transparency questions

PHOENIX (AP) — Some Democrats in the Arizona House on Thursday raised transparency and fairness questions about a major expansion of gambling Republican Gov. Doug Ducey needs as part of his thus-far secret deal with Native American tribes to update their gambling compact.
The issues arose before the House voted 48-12 to approve a proposal that would allow betting on professional and college sports at sites owned by pro sports teams and at tribal casinos. It would also allow gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations.