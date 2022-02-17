Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona House approved a measure Thursday that would ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in schools and bar any preferential treatment based on race.
A ban on teaching critical race theory has become a major political talking point for Republicans nationwide. It is not taught in Arizona's schools, but that did not stop lawmakers from enacting a ban last year. The state Supreme Court struck that law down because it was unconstitutionally included in the budget.