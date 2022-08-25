Argentina president accused of threatening prosecutor

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández was engulfed in controversy Thursday after saying he hoped the prosecutor leading a corruption trial against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner does not kill himself like, he claims, another prosecutor did after pressing charges against her.
The main opposition coalition, United for Change, characterized Fernandez's statements as “a veiled threat against the federal prosecutor’s personal safety.” Some political leaders said they would seek charges against him.