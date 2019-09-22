Area 51 festival wraps up in Nevada; Earthlings head home

A mans holds an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the gate inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax. less A mans holds an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the gate inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 24 Caption Close Area 51 festival wraps up in Nevada; Earthlings head home 1 / 24 Back to Gallery

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — Festivals are over and Earthlings are heading home from the Nevada desert, where people from around the globe took selfies — but didn't actually "storm" — a remote U.S. military base long the focus of UFO and space alien lore.

They left in peace. Authorities reported no overnight incidents at Area 51 base gates and no arrests or disturbances after an "Alienstock" festival ended at the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel.

Emergency services chief Eric Holt says there was one drug-related medical call before dawn.

Estimates are the "Alienstock" gathering peaked at about 3,000 people on Friday, drawn by an internet invitation to "see them aliens."

Officials say more than 1,000 people made a dusty pilgrimage to the military base gates since Thursday. Six were arrested on misdemeanor charges.