Applications to run safe injection sites being accepted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Organizations that want to operate so-called harm reduction centers in Rhode Island, where people dealing with addiction can take heroin and other illegal drugs under proper medical supervision, can now submit an application to the state Department of Health.

“Harm reduction centers in Rhode Island will be an important part of Rhode Island’s approach to the drug overdose crisis,” department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told WPRI-TV on Tuesday. “These community-based resources allow people to safely consume preobtained controlled substances in a supportive environment without legal repercussions.”