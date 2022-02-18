Appeals court sides with man who claimed unreasonable stop

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has ruled methamphetamine seized from a bicyclist in Wisconsin Rapids can't be used as evidence against him because the arresting law enforcement officer had no probable cause to stop him.

Jere Meddaugh was riding his bike behind a school in April 2020 when a deputy attempted to make contact. Meddaugh didn't stop, but the deputy later arrested him and found 57 grams of meth on him. At the time, investigators said Meddaugh had outstanding warrants.