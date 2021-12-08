Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules case

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Arizona doesn't have to give voters who forget to sign their mail ballot time after the election to resolve the issue, rejecting a lawsuit filed by Democrats.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, overturned a lower-court ruling that found it's unconstitutional for Arizona to give voters time after an election to resolve mismatched signatures but not missing signatures. The appellate judges said Arizona's interest in reducing the burden on busy poll workers justifies the disparity.