Appeals Court weighs death row inmate's disability claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.
Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge earlier this year that denied his motion to be declared intellectually disabled. The judge noted that a state and federal court have previously determined Black does not meet the criteria. But his attorneys argued on Tuesday that the criteria have changed, as has the law.