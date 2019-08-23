Appeals Court reinstates lawsuit over same-sex wedding video

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed by two Minnesota filmmakers who want the right to refuse to film same-sex weddings.

Carl and Angel Larsen, who run Telescope Media Group in St. Cloud, sued the state in 2016, saying Minnesota's public accommodation law would result in steep fines and jail time if they offered services promoting only their vision of marriage.

A federal judge dismissed the case. But a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the First Amendment gives the Larsens the right to choose when to speak and what to say.

The Star Tribune reports the panel sent the case back to the lower court with instructions to consider a preliminary injunction that would allow the Larsens to operate their business without fear of violating Minnesota law.

Messages left with the state weren't immediately returned.

