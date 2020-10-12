Appalachian Trail hiker inspires Darien Scouts

Keira Duggar, back, left, Lara Philip, Kateri Daly, Natalie Smith, Nadja Röser, Willis Philip, Susie Flaherty, Elise Shulman, Diana Jackson; Pippa Morgan, front, left, Caera Cope, Kate Johnson
Photo: Contributed Photo

Darien native Diana Jackson shared her experience hiking solo on the Appalachian Trail with Scouts BSA Troop 219 at their weekly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30. While Darien Scouts often hike small stretches of the Appalachian Trail on Scouting weekends, very few will ever have an adventure like Jackson, who hiked the entire 2,192-mile-long trail from Georgia to Maine solo, carrying a 45-pound pack and averaging 20 miles a day from March until October 2019.

Jackson started planning her journey after her graduation from Wellesley College in 2018. She faced many challenges from weather and terrain along the way, but the life lessons were invaluable, an announcement said. Jackson learned she could do anything she put her mind to, and passed her advice on to the girls of Troop 219, emphasizing the importance of being able to adapt and go with the flow, it said.

Darien Scouting offers programs for youth grades K-12, including Troop 219 for girls age 11-18. For more information or to register, visit www.darienscouts.org or email darienscouts@gmail.com.