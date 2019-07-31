Appalachian String Band Music Festival begins Wednesday

CLIFFTOP, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of musicians are heading to West Virginia for the five-day Appalachian String Band Music Festival.

The annual gathering starts Wednesday at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop.

Attendees can take part in yoga classes, dancing workshops and watch live music until the festival ends on Sunday. There's also a series of contests for banjo, fiddle, dance and bands throughout the festival.

Tickets for all five days cost $50 and a one-day ticket costs $15. Campers are also welcome.