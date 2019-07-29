Apartment building fire spurs evacuations, no major injuries

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire at a central New Jersey apartment building forced the evacuation of residents but no serious injuries.

The fire on Forest Glen Drive in Highland Park broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. The building's roof collapsed during the fire, and at least six units were damaged by flames and smoke.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. Authorities say a firefighter was treated for an arm injury, but further details were not disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.