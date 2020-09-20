Apache Junction police: Man accused in fatal attack on woman

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a 68-year-old woman was fatally attacked while walking to her car outside an apartment complex.

They said 30-year-old Jay Hungerford is being held in the Pinal County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Sunday if he had a lawyer yet.

Police said Hungerford and Joan Sirhan had no prior contact before what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

They said Sirhan visited her daughter and grandchildren and was headed home about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when she was attacked.

Officers found Sirhan lying on the ground unconscious with extensive injuries to her face and head. She later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

While police were at the apartment complex, they were able to identify Hungerford as a suspect.

They said the case remains under investigation.