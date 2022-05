Dolores Ochoa/AP

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A clash between rival Ecuadorian gangs has left 43 inmates dead, officials said Monday, little more than a month after another prison riot resulted in 20 deaths.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo told a news conference that one group of inmates left their cells to attack another inside the Bellavista lockup in Santo Domingo, some 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Quito, the capital.