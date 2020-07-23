Another COVID-19 death tied to memory care facility outbreak

HELENA, Mont. (AP) —

Montana is confirming 97 more cases of COVID-19 and a 14th death related to an outbreak at a memory care facility in Billings, state officials said Thursday.

A man in his 70s died at Canyon Creek Memory Care on Wednesday, Yellowstone County health officials said.

Forty-three people have died of complications due to COVID-19 in Montana, with nearly half of the deaths tied to long-term care facilities. Fifty-four people are hospitalized, state officials said.

Montana’s total known cases have risen to above 2,900 since the pandemic began and nearly 1,300 people are known to be currently infected, including more than 500 in Yellowstone County. The number of infections is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested.

Montana's new unemployment claims fell to 2,564 last week, compared to 2,990 a week earlier. Just over 129,000 Montana workers have been unemployed at some point since March 14, the U.S. Employment and Training Administration said. Montana issued about $43 million in unemployment payments last week.