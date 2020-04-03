Another Bath Iron Works shipbuilder tests positive

BATH, Maine (AP) — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works is continuing manufacturing operations after a second worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The defense contractor announced Thursday that the latest worker to test positive was last in the shipyard on March 31.

The shipyard's medical team is giving advice to those who came into contact with the worker, who's quarantined; the company is also sanitizing the areas where the infected person had worked, officials said.

Meanwhile, the first worker to test positive for COVID-19 at the shipyard has recovered and has been cleared to return to work.

Unions and some lawmakers have been pressuring the defense department to close the yard for the safety of its workers. The Trump administration has deemed the shipyard to be essential to the national defense. The shipyard builds Navy destroyers.

All told, eight people have died and more than 300 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine, officials said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.