Annual "Mass Moral March" seeks action in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Thousands are expected at the latest installment of a march and rally designed to call for action on social and economic justice issues in North Carolina.

The 14th annual “Mass Moral March on Raleigh" scheduled for Saturday morning draws support from the state NAACP, over 200 other organizations and their supporters.

Participants march to the old Capitol building for a 14-point “People’s Agenda” that includes laws that expand health care coverage, create livable wages, redress racial wrongs and grant collective bargaining for government employees.

The event began in 2007 with the leadership of then-state NAACP president the Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro, who is now president of the national organization Repairers of the Breach.

Barber was expected to speak to the crowd on Saturday. Another scheduled guest was Dontae Sharpe, who was freed from prison in August after serving since 1995 a life sentence for a murder that he didn't commit in Pitt County.