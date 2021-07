Sandra Diamond Fox / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — The Community Fund of Darien’s 41st annual Darien Road Race will be kicking off Sept. 19 at Pear Tree Point Beach.

This year’s race will begin at 9 a.m. for the 1.5-mile Fun Run and 9:45 a.m. for the 5-mile race. The race will feature “The Finish Line” tent with music, games, sponsor booths, raffle items and an awards ceremony.