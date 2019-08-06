Ann Arbor council votes against dog ban in city cemetery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The city of Ann Arbor has decided against banning dog walkers from the city's cemetery.

The Ann Arbor News reports City Council voted 11-0 Monday night to adopt new rules for Fairview Cemetery, adding some restrictions on pets but not banning them as staff proposed. The cemetery contains graves dating back to the 1800s and is a popular place for dog walkers.

City Clerk Jackie Beaudry says the person who maintains the cemetery under contract with the city has complained about dogs running off leash and poop left behind on graves.

Previously, the city required that pets be on a leash and owners properly dispose of waste. Council members supported the idea of having on-leash pets stay on cemetery paths or roadways.

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor