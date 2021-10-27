'Animalism': Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 5:04 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — For three weeks in 2010, they did nothing. That's how long it took for the leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks to act on allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player.
Three weeks. Three weeks that — more than a decade later — rocked a once-proud franchise and raised more questions about the culture of sports.