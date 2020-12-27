Analysis: Mississippi early voting needs veto-proof support

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is making clear, even before the start of the 2021 legislative session, that he opposes any big changes in the way the state conducts elections.
About 1.3 million Mississippi residents voted in the 2020 presidential race, and the vast majority cast their ballots on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson said the state issued about 248,000 absentee ballots. Some people voted absentee by mail, and some cast absentee ballots in-person at circuit clerk's offices. Watson said absentee voting in 2020 was roughly double what it was during the 2016 presidential election.