Analysis: Louisiana starts mapping infrastructure spending

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Members of Congress are still bickering over the wisdom of passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, but Louisiana lawmakers and state officials have moved to developing plans for spending the influx of cash for roads, bridges, coastal protection, broadband internet and more.
As President Joe Biden readies to sign the bipartisan legislation Monday, state agencies and lawmakers are starting to sift through the measure's thousands of pages, determine what the dollars can fund and strategize for how to apply for the discretionary cash that will be available.