An ambitious restaurant trial: You get the place to yourself

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — In any 11-course meal, there should perhaps be a little mystery. At Commune restaurant in January, this came courtesy of our server, 16-year-old Carson Poulos.
“Does anyone know why bread and butter pickles are called bread and butter pickles?” he called out to the room, apropos of nothing in particular — the dish in front of us at the time was a fried oyster plate of admirable complexity, layered with locally foraged chickweed greens you might recognize from every lawn you’ve ever stepped on.