Amtrak train hits car left on track, driver escapes injury

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — A police dashcam video shows an Amtrak train smashing into a car on tracks in New Jersey.

Police in West Windsor Township say the collision occurred late Tuesday night, just north of the Princeton Junction train station.

The 2012 Toyota Camry was disabled on the tracks and relatives of the driver were off to the side when an Amtrak train heading south hit the car, destroying it and sending it into a police car.

The video shows people running for cover as the train approaches.

No injuries were reported. Amtrak says 59 passengers were on the train and that no equipment damage was reported. Train service was disrupted for about three hours.

Police say the driver has been charged with DUI.