Amnesty: Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2021 Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 8:19 p.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — A number of Syrian refugees who returned home have been subjected to detention, disappearance and torture at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it still isn't safe to return to any part of the country, Amnesty International said Tuesday.
In a report entitled “You’re going to your death,” the rights group documented what it said were violations committed by Syrian intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children between mid-2017 and spring 2021. Among those were five cases in which detainees had died in custody after returning to the country torn by civil war, while the fate of 17 forcibly disappeared people remains unknown.