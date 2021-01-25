Amid stimulus talks, Biden signs order to help factories

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taking whatever steps he can to galvanize the economy, President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order Monday to boost government buying from U.S. manufacturers as he begins the negotiation process with Congress over a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
The executive order is among a flurry of moves by Biden during his first full week to publicly show he's taking swift action to heal an ailing economy. Biden's aides have hammered the talking points that the country is in a precarious spot and relief is urgently needed.