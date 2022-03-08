Amid abortion rights threat, OB-GYNs more vocal with support TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 12:13 p.m.
1 of11 Jody Steinauer, director at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco, Thursday, March 3, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has filed a friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Jody Steinauer, director at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco, Thursday, March 3, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has filed a friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Jody Steinauer, director at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco, Thursday, March 3, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has filed a friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Jody Steinauer, director at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco, Thursday, March 3, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has filed a friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Carole Joffee, a sociologist with the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has a filed friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Carole Joffee, a sociologist with the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has filed a friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Carole Joffee, a sociologist with the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. As members of the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has filed a friend-of-the-court brief calling the ban "fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare." Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As the Supreme Court mulls whether to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists filed a brief against the state law, calling it “fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare.”
But the organization’s support for abortion hasn’t always been unequivocal. After the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed the right to abortion, American OB-GYNs remained divided on the issue. Many declined to perform elective abortions either out of moral opposition or because they wanted to avoid the “butcher” stigma that still clung to abortion doctors from the pre-Roe days.